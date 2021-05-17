'Less Than 3 Lakh COVID Cases After 26 Days, India Witnessing Declining Trend': Health Min

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan addressed the 26th Group of Ministers Meeting on Monday where he gave an update on the COVID-19 situation and the declining trend of new infections in the country.

"In the last 24 hours, the difference between new cases of Coronavirus and the cases recovered is about 1 lakh. After the gap of 26 days, less than three lakh new cases have been reported in the country within 24 hours," said Harsh Vardhan.

The nation which was recording over 4 lakh new cases a day recorded a spike of 2.8 lakh on Monday with the daily new cases declining by over 1 lakh in the past 24 hours. Not only was there a dip in new cases, but the 24-hour recoveries outnumbered the daily spike for the 6th time in a week as total discharges crossed the 2 crore mark.

Over 18 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

On the vaccination front, Dr Harsh Vardhan revealed that over 18.29 crore beneficiaries had been administered the COVID vaccine doses in the country so far. The country is expected to procure 51 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine between January- July 2021.

"Over two billion doses of COVID-19 would be available for the country by the end of December this year. This would be sufficient to vaccinate every beneficiary above the age of 18 years," the Health Minister stated.

The Health Minister also shared details of the medical assistance given by the Centre to states saying, "Over 52.64 Lakh Ramdevivir vials, 45066 ventilators, 176.91 Lakh PPE kits and 422.79 Lakh N-95 masks have been given to the states by the Government of India."

India's Coronavirus tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days. In the last 24 hours, the nation has recorded 3,62,437 recoveries and 4,077 deaths. Currently, there are 36,18,458 active cases of Coronavirus in India.