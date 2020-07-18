Lessons From The Wild As Assam's Kaziranga Reels Under Flood

Assam is reeling under floods. In the last two days, there was a slight improvement in the situation, but with inclement weather, there is a possibility that the situation might deteriorate further.

Talking about the wild, Kaziranga National Park is among the worst-hit areas as far as wildlife habitat is concerned. 96 wildlife deaths have been reported so far, which include 8 one-horned rhinoceros, found only in Assam.

Most of the deaths reported are due to drowning, but a significant number of cases also include vehicle hit incidents, even though the time card system is being implemented strictly along the National Highway that passes through Kaziranga National Park. Since the last few days, it has been observed that during the movement of animals through the corridors, forest personnel are trying to give them a safe passage.

Floods become a boon for the wild

Though flood is considered as a curse for the State, for the wildlife and Kaziranga National Park, in particular, the flood has always been a boon. It not only coincides with the mating season for the animals but also helps in vegetation like the fertile silt deposit brought by the floods every year, helps in the growth of new grassland for the wildlife.

Migration of wildlife to the foothills of Nagaland and nearby Karbi Anglong district from the flood plains of Kaziranga is a natural phenomenon. Excessive movement of vehicles and settlement of humans in the areas have disturbed the annual migration pattern to a great extent. This has also prompted many to urge for tunnels and overbridges in the animal corridors. But at the same time, many others believe that it's human beings who need to show some restraint and respect towards the wild instead of altering things as per their own convenience.

Human-animal conflict in the State is very common, particularly the man-elephant conflict. However, if you closely notice the pattern of movement of animals during the flood season, you will hardly find any such conflict taking place during such time. On the other hand, it's mostly human beings who take advantage of the flood situation to indulge in poaching for meat.

The question exists, who encroached into whose habitat?

