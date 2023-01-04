Lessons Xi Jinping Needs To Take From PM Modi's Model As China's 'zero-COVID' Policy Fails

Amid the deepening COVID-19 crisis in China, the number of active cases declined in India from 2,582 on January 3 to 2,570 on January 4. While India recorded just 175 new coronavirus cases in a day, horrific videos of dead bodies piling up are emerging from China indicating that the crisis in the neighbouring country is turning serious.

With the situation turning grim for China, it's time that President Xi Jinping should take lessons from how India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, handled the situation effectively and controlled the spread of the deadly virus.

It is important to note that despite imposing strict "zero-COVID guidelines", China miserably failed to curb the spread of the virus, while India on the other hand with its vast vaccination drive and faster testing methods was successful in beating the contagious virus infection. In fact, when China recently started reporting massive number of COVID cases, Indian authorities without wasting any time imposed strict measures on international passengers.

Meanwhile, China earlier imposed harsh "zero-COVID" norms aimed at stamping out the virus, and abruptly eased the measures in December following massive protests in the country. However, in view of the failure of China's strict COVID policy, Jinping has turned around his strategy and has said that the country's focus is now to protect people’s lives and minimise economic costs.

Largest vaccination drive: India's massive vaccination numbers

According to Ministry of Health and Family welfare, nearly 220.11 crore Indians have received the COVID-19 vaccine in the country. These massive numbers are being registered as India is working towards fully vaccinating its population with the precaution or booster dose.

3-fold increase in testing

Soon after India recorded a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases over the past week, the authorities stepped up its surveillance following the surge in coronavirus cases in some countries, especially its neighbouring China. While 134 fresh cases were recorded on Tuesday, January 3, India witnessed an increase of nearly three-fold in the tests conducted to identify new cases over the last 10 days.

Notably, in view of the increasing number of COVID cases in China, Indian government had earlier urged the states and union territories to increase the testing so that the spread of the infection could be controlled soon after being spotted.

Apart from this, the Centre has also asked the states to keep an eye on the number of hospitalisations due to influenza-like illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses, so that effective steps can be taken in advance before the situation turns serious.