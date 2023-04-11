As the nation observed the 39th anniversary of Siachen Day on April 11, 2023, the Indian Army paid homage to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their life in the line of duty during Operation Meghdoot. On the occasion commemorating the valour and gallantry displayed by the Indian troops on the frozen frontier, the Indian Army reached out to the family members left behind by Indian officers and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the operation, Northern Command’s XIV Corps, also known as the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ shared on Twitter.

Notably, the Indian Army not only paid homage to their fallen brethren but also reached out to the families of Captain Sahil Sharma (Vir Chakra), Subedar Bahadur Singh (Vir Chakra), Havildar Surender Singh (Vir Chakra), Lance Naik Chanchal Singh (Shaurya Chakra) and Lance Naik Umesh Chandra (Kirti Chakra).

#LestWeForget#OpMEGHDOOT#IndianArmy paid rich tributes to the Bravehearts who sacrificed their life for the nation on the frozen frontier and their family members on the occasion of 39th #Siachen Day. Nation will always remain indebted to them#SiachenWarriors@adgpi pic.twitter.com/05gdVago5Z — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) April 11, 2023

Captain Sahil Sharma attained martyrdom on February 22, 1995, while attached to the 118 Field Regiment. The Young Officer was manning the ‘Amar’ Observation Post in Bilafond La on the world’s highest battlefield. His contribution to India’s tactical gains on the battlefield included the destruction of up to six enemy bunkers and an observation post. On February 22, 1995, Captain Sahil Sharma engaged the adversary’s Three Pimple Post during which he was struck on the head with an air burst amid heavy artillery shelling. The officer displayed undaunted courage and directed fire on the enemy before succumbing to his injuries on the battlefield. Captain Sharma was awarded India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, the Vir Chakra.

Subedar Bahadur Singh of the Indian Army’s 12th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) was moved to the Batalik sector with his unit to take part in Operation Vijay and flush out Pakistan Army troops from the Kargil region. On June 11, 1999, Subedar Bahadur Singh was tasked to neutralize one of the enemy positions. Situated at an approximate altitude of 17,400 feet, Subedar Bahadur Singh stealthily outflanked the enemy position from the North. However, the enemy detected the move and a battle ensued. In the firefight, Subedar Bahadur Singh fearlessly neutralised two enemy soldiers. However, the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) received a bullet injury. Displaying the ethos of the Indian Army and a sense of responsibility for the completion of the task, Subedar Singh refused evacuation and continued to fire back at the enemy till he succumbed to his wounds. For his indomitable courage in the line of duty and in the face of the enemy, he was awarded Vir Chakra posthumously.

Meanwhile, Havildar Surender Singh made the supreme sacrifice in 1995 and was awarded the Vir Chakra for bravery and a display of indomitable spirit during the battle of Tiger Saddle. Lance Naik Chanchal Singh was awarded the third-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Shaurya Chakra for his contribution to the Battle of Bila base situated in Bilafond La in 1984. Furthermore, Lance Naik Umesh Chandra was awarded the second-highest peacetime gallantry award, the Kirti Chakra, in the same battle.

Operation Meghdoot: A Lore of the World’s highest battlefield

Operation Meghdoot was launched by the Indian Army on 13 April 1984, with the aim of securing the Siachen Glacier region. Unoccupied and undefined, Siachen Glacier was located in the northernmost part of the Jammu and Kashmir region. The operation was carried out by a force of up to 300 soldiers, mainly from the Kumaon Regiment, who were airlifted to the area and established a presence on the glacier. Several instances of notable bravery and courage displayed by the Indian Army during Operation Meghdoot include-

The capture of the Bilafond La Pass: The Bilafond La Pass was a strategic location that connected the Pakistan-administered Baltistan region to the Siachen Glacier. The Indian Army's 8th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment, under the command of Major Varinder Singh, captured the pass in April 1984. The operation was carried out in adverse weather conditions, with temperatures dropping to -50°C and winds gusting up to 100 km/h.

Image: ADGPI

Helicopter rescue of a stranded soldier: In December 1984, Lance Naik Karam Singh was stranded on the Siachen Glacier due to heavy snowfall. The Indian Army launched a daring helicopter rescue mission to save him. Despite facing heavy enemy fire, the helicopter managed to land and evacuate Singh to safety.

The Battle of Sia La: In April 1987, the Indian Army's 8th Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry regiment engaged in a fierce battle with Pakistani troops at the Sia La pass. Despite being outnumbered and facing heavy artillery fire, the Indian soldiers managed to hold their ground and eventually capture the pass. The operation was led by Major Harshvardhan Singh.

Image: ADGPI

Over the next few years, the Indian Army slowly expanded its control over the region, building a network of posts and surveillance stations along the glacier and its surrounding peaks. In 1987, the Indian Army launched Operation Rajiv, which aimed to consolidate its hold on the Siachen Glacier region.

Since then, India has maintained a military presence on the Siachen Glacier, which is one of the highest battlefields in the world, with temperatures dropping to as low as -50 degrees Celsius. Both India and Pakistan claim the Siachen Glacier region, and the area has been the site of sporadic fighting between the two countries. In 2003, India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire in the region, although both sides maintain their military presence on the glacier.