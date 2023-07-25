LeT Associates Arrested, Terror Plot Foiled In Baramulla

In a major crackdown, the security forces arrested two terrorist associates affiliated with the banned Pakistani terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) on Tuesday. The arrests took place during a joint cordon and search operation carried out by Indian Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles and Baramulla police in the Chak Tapper area of Baramulla's Kreeri, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a police spokesperson, specific information was received regarding the movement of local terrorists in the village, and it was believed that the arrested individuals, identified as Dayem Majeed Khan, a resident of Bandipora, and Ubair Tariq, a resident of Watrina Bandipora, were assigned to carry out target killings in Baramulla.

The security forces effectively established multiple checkpoints and ambushes to intercept the suspects as they were coming from nearby villages toward the main road in Kreeri. The two individuals attempted to flee upon noticing the security forces' presence but were apprehended tactfully.

Following their arrest, the JK police registered a case under the Arms Act and UA(P) Act at the Kreeri police station in Baramulla district.

During the preliminary investigation, both terrorist associates confessed their affiliation with LeT and revealed that they had provided Chinese pistols to be used in target killings in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.