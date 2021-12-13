LeT Claims Responsibility For Srinagar Terror Attack Killing 2 Cops, Injuring 12

Two policemen were martyred and 12 were left injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. As per sources, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Republic TV has learned that the attack is said to be in retaliation for the 2 terrorists who were neutralized by cargo police in the day.

Earlier today, Srinagar police had neutralized two LeT terrorists including a foreign terrorist in a brief chance encounter at the Rangreth area of Srinagar. Both the terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases and civilian atrocities and played a key role in a number of recent killings in Srinagar City, the J&K police stated.

"Based on specific input regarding movement of terrorists in general area of Rangreth, surprise naka checking points were established tactically by Srinagar Police in the area. During naka checking at one such naka manned by a small team of Srinagar Police, two suspected persons on noticing the police party fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized on spot," the statement by the J&K police read.

Arms and ammunition including 2 AK rifles and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter. "All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes," the police stated.

Terrorists open fire on a police bus in Srinagar

In another dastardly attack on security forces, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar on Monday. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel have been martyred in the attack, and at least 12 are reported to be injured. All the injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

"Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel were injured in the attack. All the injured personnel were evacuated to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police's official statement read.

