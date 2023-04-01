'Let Him Come To Assam...': Himanta Biswa Sarma Threatens To Sue Kejriwal For Defamation

A day ahead of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mega political conclave in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the AAP convener to speak against him on the soil of the north-eastern state.

CM Sarma was responding to an alleged statement of the Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly, where he claimed that there are cases against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in other states.

"Yet I haven't filed any defamation case. Is there any case against me in any part of the country? I want to file a defamation case, but Arvind Kejriwal, like a coward, spoke inside the assembly. So let him come to Assam on April 2 and say that, there is a case against Himanta Biswa Sarma, and I will sue him rightly. Speak a single word against me that I am corrupt, and next day I am going to file a defamation case, the same thing I have done against Manish Sisodia," CM Sarma said.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) should not speak against somebody in a Delhi assembly where you know I am not there to defend. So what is the case against me? So somebody has misled all the people into thinking that there is some case against me. In the entire India, there is no case against me, except for some cases filed by Congress people in various courts," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party is all set to hold a rally in Assam on April 2 in the presence of AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal targets BJP for corruption

On Wednesday, Kejriwal said in the Delhi assembly that all the corrupt people are in "one party" and that the country will become corruption-free when the BJP's rule ends. He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the arrest of Manish Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, who was taken into custody on March 26 for his alleged involvement in the Delhi Excise Policy scam.