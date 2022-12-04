LeT Issues Threat To Kashmiri Pandits; 56 Employees On Terror Group's Hitlist

Social media handle -- Kashmir Fight, operated by Lashkar has once again issued threats to Kashmiri Pandits employed in the valley. The terror group has released a list of 56 Kashmiri Pandits employees that are on their target. Terror groups said that Kashmiri Pandits under the PM rehabilitation package will be targeted.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Kashmiri pandits have stated that there is already a sense of fear among the employees and such a threat letter increases the fear.

#BREAKING | LeT issues threat to Kashmiri Pandits by releasing a list of targets. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/GAtGCvL5mm pic.twitter.com/EDTF2PxTIQ — Republic (@republic) December 4, 2022

Speaking to media persons, Kashmir pandit employees say that over 50 employees have been named and it needs to be inquired how official documents reached the terror group.

'Threat letter instills a sense of fear among us': Kashmiri Pandits

One of the Kashmiri Pandits said, “Names of the employees are mentioned in the list. It is very shocking and we already live in fear in the valley. Government should make a committee to inquire into this matter. We have been demanding relocation for almost 7 months now."

Another Kashmiri Pandit employee said, "We are being pressurised to join, our salaries are put on hold and now a threat letter has come out. Employees shouldn’t be forced to join duties in Kashmir. We demand relocation. An investigation should be initiated to probe how the official letter of transfer of employees reached the terror group."

Notably, the website -- Kashmir Fight was earlier banned by the government of India because they were spreading propaganda against some journalists and other social activists terming they are informers of security forces. Later, an FIR was registered by the Srinagar police station and an in-depth probe was launched it came into being that this website was being operated from across the border to target and defame those living in the Kashmir valley.