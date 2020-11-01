'Let Justice Be Done Though Heavens May Fall,' Quotes CJI Bobde Launching 'Nyay Kaushal'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, along with Justice DY Chandrachud of the Supreme Court, on Saturday inaugurated the country's first-ever E-resource centre and virtual court called "Nyay Kaushal" at Judicial Officers Training Institute in Nagpur.

According to officials, Nyay Kaushal will facilitate e-filling of cases in the Supreme Court, any High Court and district courts across the country to enable speedy justice for litigants.

Speaking at the event, CJI Bobde said, "The pandemic was something as if the heavens fell. When we started the courts after vacation this thing had begun. Everything appeared to be dangerous. We tried to let the Supreme Court function in a restricted way. But one walk around the Supreme Court building with my colleagues showed us that it was not possible." "As far as the courts were concerned, it was like the heavens had fallen. There is a phrase 'let justice be done though the heavens may fall," the CJI added.

'Need to make technology available for all'

CJI Bobde commended the efforts by the Chief Justices and Judge of the Supreme Court judges, the High Courts as well as district courts and technical staff for ensuring that the courts functioned virtually and that the rule of law was maintained throughout the lockdown period.

"While justice continued to be administered uninterrupted, access to justice became technology dependent. Technological dependence created an obvious distinction between those who could afford the technology and those who could not," CJI Bobde said.

"This created an unintended inequality. I am told that some advocates suffered so much that they had to switch to selling vegetables. There were reports that some people wanted to end their practice and some wanted to end their lives," he added.

CJI Bobde said that we must place an emphasis on making this technology available everywhere.

