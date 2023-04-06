LeT Terror Associate Arrested In J&K’s Bandipora, Chinese Grenade Recovered

In a big development, Bandipora police along with 26 AR and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested a terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Aloosa area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to the police, the arrest occurred during a naka check. Following the check, the police recovered one live Chinese grenade and 12 live AK-47 bullets from the arrested terrorist.

A case has been registered against the LeT terror associate under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in Bandipora Police Station.

Attack on terrorism by Indian forces

Terrorist hideout found in J&K’s Ramban: The security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the higher reaches of the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. Assorted ammunition, including a mortar bomb, was also seized in the operation. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, headquarters Ramban, Pradeep Kumar, “The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by Army and police in Jamalwan forest on Tuesday evening.”

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC in Kupwara: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police officials in a joint operation foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar Sector in Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday, March 24. According to the Indian Army, one terrorist was also killed in the operation and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by the security forces.

"Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar today. One terrorist was eliminated, and two AK rifles, three pistols, and other war-like stores were recovered," the Indian Army's official statement said.

J&K police arrest active terrorist: Earlier in March, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a terrorist alive during an anti-military operation in Sopore village. The development came after an anti-military operation was launched in the Madina Bagh Mohallah area of Dangerpora in Sopore.