LeT Terror Hideout Busted In J&K's Udhampur; IED, Detonators And Lashkar Letter Recovered

In a major success, the security forces on Monday busted a major terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

According to the sources, the security forces have recovered nearly 15 kg of improvised explosive devices (IED), five detonators, 500 gm of RDX, and seven AK-47 rounds. Apart from this mega seizure, a letter from Lashkar has also been recovered.

It is suspected that the explosives recovered were to be used by the terrorists possibly on New Year's eve or January 26, sources revealed. The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the security forces made the recovery based on the inputs of intelligence agencies.

It is important to note that the sticky bomb blast that occurred in the Udhampur district earlier in September this year was also brought from Udhampur's Basantgarh.

Udhampur twin blasts

On September 29, two back-to-back mysterious blasts took place in a bus that was parked at the bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. The first blast took place in an empty bus on Wednesday night and after 8 hours another blast occurred on Thursday morning. Two people were injured and the vehicles parked nearby suffered damage.

Following the investigation, several people were arrested in connection to the case. The J&K police along with the personnel of other agencies investigated the case from various angles. It was later found the local-based modules were used by the handlers across the border to carry out such attacks on the Indian territory.

Terrorist hideouts busted

December 4: The Security forces on December 4 busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and recovered ammunition and explosive material. Two hand grenades, one detonator, one safety fuse, two magazines of AK assault rifle with109 rounds, 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun and one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds were recovered from the hideout.

October 22: The Jammu and Kashmir police and 23 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on October 22. 310 Ak-47 rounds and 6 Ak-47 magazines were among other arms and ammunition that were recovered.

October 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 17 this year busted a terror hideout in the Surankot area of Poonch. Police have recovered 16 IED batteries, 01 pistols, 04 hand grenades, 03 AK magazines, 01 Wireless set, 04 UBGL grenades and several AK rounds from the terror hideout. The consignment of the arms and ammunition was hidden inside a cave.