LeT Terrorist Apprehended In J&K's Rafiabad; Arms And Ammunition Recovered

In a major breakthrough, J&K Police apprehended a LeT terrorist in the Rohama area of Rafiabad on the intervening night of May 13. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone.

Army’s 32 RR, PC Rafiabad, and 92 CRPFA launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) upon receiving input regarding a movement of an unidentified terrorist. On preliminary questioning, the individual revealed his identity as Rizwan Shafi Lone S/o Md Shafi Lone R/o Shougpora, Magam, Handwara. After a thorough search, one Pistol, one pistol magazine, and five rounds were recovered from him.

The arrest of the LeT terrorists averted a major incident in North Kashmir as Rizwan was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by his handlers sitting across the border. Earlier in the years 2017, and 2018, this individual was apprehended for stone-pelting and terrorism-related charges. He is learned to be one of the most highly radicalised youth in the valley.

Security forces have constantly advised the youth of the valley to stay away from the influence of devious self-serving anti-national elements. The terrorist handlers from across the border are desperate to revive militancy in the valley and hunt the innocent youth to use them as their puppets to carry out anti-national activities.

LeT Terrorist Associate Arrested In J&K

In a key development, a terrorist associate of LeT was apprehended by a joint team of 29 RR and Baramulla Police on May 9. The arrest was made based on reliable input. Police had recovered arms and ammunition and incriminating materials from the dreaded terror associate. This has evaded major terror plots and busted the module responsible for various recent attacks and planned PRI members and non-locals.

He is identified as Ajaj Ahmed Mir S/o Late Mohd Ramzan Mir, R/o-Tilgam Payeen. It is learned that the individual was actively involved in providing logistics support to terrorist activities. Interrogation of the apprehended individual is underway, more details are awaited.

(Image: RepublicWorld/Shutterstock)