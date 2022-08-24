LeT Terrorist Confesses: 'Was Sent By Pakistan Colonel To Attack; Indian Army Saved Me'

The Indian Army, on August 21, captured a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist who tried sneaking into India through the Jhangar sector of Rajouri's Naushera in J&K. In his confession, the terrorist, identified as Tabarak Hussain, revealed that he was accompanied by 4-5 other terrorists and was sent to target the Indian Army under a suicide mission. Despite posing a clear threat to the nation, the Indian Army chose to be humane to the LeT terrorist and treated him in an army hospital after he was wounded in an encounter.

In an exclusive report of Republic Media Network, the terrorist admitted that he belonged to LeT and that his life was saved by the Indian Army.

WATCH THIS: Pakistan Lashkar terrorist who came to target India's forces names his handler and credits Indian Army for saving him. Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/Fm9KS91ZYM — Republic (@republic) August 24, 2022

We treated him like a patient: Army Brigadier

Brigadier Rajeev Nair revealed that the captured terrorist suffered excessive bleeding after sustaining two bullet wounds in his thigh and shoulders. According to Brigadier Nair, the Army captured him and shifted him to ICU, operated on him and provided him with three bottles of blood despite his extremely rare blood group of O negative. The officer said that his condition is now stable and it would take a few weeks for him to recover.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

"We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life", Brigadier Nair told ANI. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative", he added.

J&K | We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative: Brigadier Rajeev Nair pic.twitter.com/PYcI0Uh8BC — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

During his confession, the terrorist also revealed that he was sent by Pakistan Army's Colonel Yunus and was offered Rs 30,000 to carry out a suicide attack on the Indian Army. Notably, this marked the second instance of infiltration from the Pakistani side on August 21, as one incident was also reported in the late hours of the same day.

In the previous instance, which also unfolded in Naushera, two infiltrators were killed in an explosion after one of them stepped on a landmine while entering the Pukharni village of Laam.