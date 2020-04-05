Let There Be Light! Watch India's Dazzling 9-minute Expression Of Unity Versus Coronavirus

With a ray of hope and a smile of determination, Indians lit up their diya, candles, torches and mobile torchlights in support of their COVID warriors who fighting day and night to battle the pandemic. PM Narendra Modi had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday.

Republic TV dimmed its lights and the staff lit up their mobile torchlights to express their support for the cause

Visuals from all across India flooded social media, showing families standing at their balconies with lit torches and diyas. People from all walks of life stood united for our valiant COVID warriors — from doctors to nurses to sanitation workers — who risk themselves to ensure the society remains healthy.

Here's how India stood united:

My family together at Lighting Diya #9बजे9मिनट #9baje9mintues as being called by PM @narendramodi ji pic.twitter.com/4uw2vdAa4i — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) April 5, 2020

OUR PRIME MINISTER IS KEEPING THE CITIZENS OF THIS COUNTRY ENTERTAINED. Now this is what unity is leaving politics aside #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/LiNghP70ZY — Akhilee Matta (@Akhilee) April 5, 2020

Moved by the unity shown tonight as we all step out to the balconies and light up the darkness. May this bring us all hope and comfort as we remember that even in isolation we are not alone, and together we will overcome #Covid_19 💛🕯🪔🧡 #9pm9minutes #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q99Xz9hDAG — Avigail C.J. Spira 🇮🇱 (@Avigailcjm) April 5, 2020

Karnataka: People light earthen lamps and candles in the balcony of their houses in Bengaluru. PM Modi had appealed to all to switch off all lights of their houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light candles&diyas, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/bm27zAeALx — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lights up earthen lamps along with his family. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EB5nFzu9xO — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah lights earthen lamps after turning off all lights at his residence. PM had appealed to the nation to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes,& just light a candle, 'diya', or flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/J8HvaGCfCL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020