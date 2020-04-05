The Debate
The Debate
Let There Be Light! Watch India's Dazzling 9-minute Expression Of Unity Versus Coronavirus

General News

Indians lit up their diya, candles, torches and mobile torchlights in support of their COVID warriors who fighting day and night to battle the pandemic.

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai |

With a ray of hope and a smile of determination, Indians lit up their diya, candles, torches and mobile torchlights in support of their COVID warriors who fighting day and night to battle the pandemic. PM Narendra Modi had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday.

Republic TV dimmed its lights and the staff lit up their mobile torchlights to express their support for the cause

Visuals from all across India flooded social media, showing families standing at their balconies with lit torches and diyas. People from all walks of life stood united for our valiant COVID warriors — from doctors to nurses to sanitation workers — who risk themselves to ensure the society remains healthy.

Here's how India stood united:

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
