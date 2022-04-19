LeT's Sheikh Sajad Designated Terrorist Under UAPA, Played Role In Shujaat Bukhari Murder

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Sheikh Sajad as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. According to the MHA, Sajad has been actively radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support Lashkar-e-Taiba. The terrorist has also been involved in terror funding and is currently absconding in a case pertaining to the recovery of arms and ammunition in Jammu & Kashmir.

"Ministry of Home Affairs designated Sheikh Sajad, one of the commanders of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Sajad has been actively radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to support Lashkar-e-Taiba and has been involved in terror funding," the MHA revealed in a notification.

It added, "He is also absconding in a case pertaining to the recovery of Arms and Ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir. Sajad was found involved in hatching criminal conspiracy in connivance with terrorists of the LeT in eliminating prominent journalist along with his two personal security officers on June 14, 2018 at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar."

Sajad was involved in Shujaat Bukhari's killing: MHA

Notably, the LeT terrorist was involved in the conspiracy of killing journalist Shujaat Bukhari in a terror attack on July 14, 2018. The leading journalist was attacked in his car near the office of the Rising Kashmir newspaper. According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP S. P. Vaid, three terrorists on a motorcycle attacked Bukhari when he was leaving his office and boarding his car at around 7 PM. Bukhari's two police bodyguards were killed in the attack, which also left one civilian injured.

Days ago, the MHA had designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb as a Terrorist under the UAPA. The MHA said that Aurangzeb, who is the JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar's brother, is a senior leader of the terror outfit and was involved in the 2019 Pulwama Attack when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was blown up by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora.