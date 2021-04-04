Last Updated:

Letter To Punjab On Bonded Labourers Not Related To Farmers' Agitation: MHA Clarifies

The MHA said that some news reports that are linking the bonded labourers issue in Punjab with the farmer's protest are "distorted" and "misleading".'

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
PTI/Representative image

A day after the Union Home Ministry informed the Punjab government that 58 mentally challenged people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were found working as 'bonded labourers' in the border districts of the state and asked it to take appropriate action to deal with the "serious" problem, the MHA also said that some news reports that are linking this issue with the farmers' protest are "distorted" and "misleading".

In a statement, the Home Ministry said, "These news reports are misleading and present a distorted and highly editorialized opinion of a simple observation about a socioeconomic problem emerging from four sensitive border districts of Punjab over a period of two years, which has been brought to the attention of this ministry by the concerned Central Armed Police Force."

"Firstly, no motive can be ascribed to a letter issued by this ministry to a particular state or states as this is part of routine communication over law and order issues. Secondly, some of the news reports about the letter have juxtaposed in a totally unrelated context to conclude that the MHA has framed 'grave charges' against the farmers of Punjab and has also connected this with the ongoing farmers' agitation" the ministry added, refuting all such connections.

58 Mentally Challenged People Working As Bonded Labourers: MHA

On April 2, the Union Home Ministry had said that the Border Security Force (BSF) found that 58 mentally challenged people were brought to Punjab with the promise of a good salary but exploited, given drugs, and forced to work in inhuman conditions. The home ministry had also sent a copy of the letter to the Union Labour Secretary with the request to issue suitable instructions to all states, especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha for creating awareness amongst people to ensure that the poor are not duped by unscrupulous elements by making false promises for better job prospects. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI/Representative image 

First Published:
