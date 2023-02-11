LG Has Started New Trend Of Reversing AAP’s Decisions: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday dubbed the removal of the Kejriwal dispensation-appointed members from discom boards by LG V K Saxena as "unconstitutional and illegal".

The LG has started a new trend of reversing decisions taken by the elected government of Delhi, Sisodia said at a press conference here.

The deputy chief minister also rubbished the charges that the members appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government provided benefits to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore to the private discoms.

The LG can get the alleged "scam" investigated by any central agency, he added. PTI VIT IJT IJT

