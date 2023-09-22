LG Inaugurates Musical Fountain At Upcoming First Bamboo Theme Park Of Delhi

A musical fountain equipped with dynamic LED lighting system was on Friday inaugurated at Delhi's first bamboo theme park, which aims at enhancing the ecological character of the Yamuna floodplains and make it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena unveiled a plaque at the upcoming park -- 'Baansera' -- to mark the inauguration of the fountain.

The fountain grid is 90 m long and 10 m wide and is covered by nine different water features. The central column can spray water jets up to a height of 15 m, officials said.

The LG after inaugurating the fountain enjoyed a show of musical fountain, as water jets danced to the tunes of songs such as 'Jai Ho' and 'Rang de Basanti'.

Work is currently underway to build 'Baansera' and the project is being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

More than 25,000 special variety of bamboo saplings, brought from Assam, are being planted here. It will achieve the purpose of augmenting the much-needed public spaces in the national capital as well as ensure that the rich biodiversity of the floodplain is preserved and maintained, the DDA had earlier said.

The city's first of its kind initiative has been named 'Baansera' as derived from the Hindi word 'Basera' meaning abode.