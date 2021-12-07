LG Manoj Sinha visits security outpost, village along International Border in Samba

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited a border outpost (BoP) and a hamlet along the International Border (IB) in Samba and was briefed about the security situation and area domination exercise by the BSF, officials said.

Sinha visited the BoP at Chamliyal and was received by BSF IG of Jammu frontier D K Boora and DIG Surjeet Singh, they said.

The top BSF officials briefed him about the security scenario and the area domination exercise by the BSF. Sinha also witnessed a display of weaponry at the BoP.

He interacted with BSF troops and praised them for their extraordinary service and hard work, they said.

During his visit to Channi Fatwal village along with other civil dignitaries, the lieutenant governor interacted with the residents to know about their problems.

He offered a 'chadar' at the shrine of Baba Chamliyal.

People of all faiths pay obeisance at the shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, a saint popularly known as Baba Chamliyal. Till 1971, Pakistani nationals were allowed to come to the Indian side of the border to pay obeisance at the shrine.

Later, Sinha attended an Armed Forces Flag Day event here and paid rich tributes to the valiant personnel of armed forces by saluting their bravery and selfless service.

He said generous contribution by people to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund will be a befitting acknowledgement of their sacrifices.

"Our armed forces personnel continue to set the highest standards of valour. Their indomitable spirit inspires the whole nation to continue steadfastly towards achieving greatness, every single day," Sinha said.

To commemorate the day, Director of the Sainik Welfare Department Brigadier (retired) Gurmeet Singh Shan pinned the armed forces flag on the jacket of the lieutenant governor.

Sinha made contribution towards the fund and conveyed his best wishes to all serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

He urged the Sainik Welfare Department to continue its sustained efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and their family members. PTI AB SMN SMN

