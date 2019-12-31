Delhi Assembly Polls: LG Chairs Meeting With City Police To Ensure 'free & Fair Elections'

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal took to Twitter and announced that he has reviewed the crime situation and preparedness for the upcoming Delhi Elections in 2020 stating that he has chaired a meeting with the Delhi police regarding the same. He also stated that his advice to the Delhi police was to "statistically analyze socio-economic causes of crime" which would also help devise a strategy for effective prevention of crimes. "Also directed to take all necessary steps needed for ensuring free & fair election," he added in a follow-up tweet.

Technology will be an important component in the upcoming Delhi polls as voters' slips will carry QR code to facilitate electors and speed up their identification, officials said on Monday. The CEO Office here had recently said that Delhi will be the first state/UT in which a booth app shall be used in every polling station for the first time in the country. This provision will help in faster identification of electors. The app will give the status of electors waiting in the queue to the public, who can plan their visit to polling station accordingly.

AAP's poll manifesto

Addressing a town hall meeting in North West Delhi's Pitampura, Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP's poll manifesto document will be prepared in consultation with people and ideas on making the city clean and tackling the problem of traffic congestion would find a prominent place in the manifesto. "It will be released between January 15 and 20, and would include issues raised by the people during their interactions with the party," he said.

