J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Omar Abdullah Express Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed deep grief over loss of lives due to landslide at an under-construction tunnel in Ramban district of the union territory.

Ten workers – five from West Bengal, two each from J&K and Nepal and one from Assam – died in the landslide which struck the mouth of the adit tunnel to T4 at Khooni Nallah on Thursday night.

“Lt Gov, Sh. Manoj Sinha @OfficeOfLGJandK has expressed deep grief over loss of lives due to slide at adit tunnel in Ramban. He has directed Distt Admin & Construction Company to provide all possible assistance & relief to NoKs of those who have lost their lives in tragic incident,” the department of Information and Public Relations, said in a tweet.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, said the lieutenant governor has directed Rs 15 lakh compensation be paid to each victim’s family by the construction company, while as Rs one lakh ex-gratia will be given from the relief fund.

“Following directions received from HLG, Sh. Manoj Sinha, Rs 15 lakh compensation each shall be given by construction co to those who died in the adit tunnel landslide on NH44. HLG has also announced Rs.1 lakh ex gratia from Relief Fund,” the deputy commissioner’s office wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said the loss of lives in the incident was very unfortunate.

“Very unfortunate. My condolences to the families of the ten people killed in the workplace accident in Ramban. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace & may the families find the strength to deal with this tragedy,” Omar wrote on Twitter.

“Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of people killed in tunnel accident at Ramban. We at @JKPC_ offer our deepest sympathies and unwavering support to the families of the deceased. Wishing the families courage at this time of sorrow. Rest in Peace!” Peoples Conference wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB RCJ