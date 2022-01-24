LG pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday paid homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial at India Gate here, officials said. They said Baijal visited the memorial at 9.45 am to pay tributes to martyrs ahead of Republic Day.

In the visitors' book at the memorial, Baijal wrote that “It is a proud yet humbling occasion for me to pay my homage to the most exalted sons and daughters of Mother India.The National War Memorial indeed is a befitting tribute from an indebted Nation to those who made the supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind!” PTI AKM VIT DV DV

