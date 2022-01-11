LG reviews Covid preparedness in Ladakh

Leh, Jan 10 (PTI) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Monday reviewed the COVOD-19 preparedness in the union territory.

He said five percent of the budget of the Union Territory will be allocated to the health sector from the next financial year.

Mathur said the administration plans to purchase 1000-D type oxygen cylinders in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the UT.

He appealed to people to strictly follow the Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB).

Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Motup Dorje informed the Lt Governor in the meeting that the Health Department has started giving the precautionary (booster) dose to healthcare and frontline workers as well as to people above 60 years of age in the UT Ladakh.

He said that over 60 per cent of the 15-18 age group has been vaccinated with the first COVID-19 vaccine jab. PTI AB AQS AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)