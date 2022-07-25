LG Saxena Seeks Report From Delhi Chief Secretary On Alleged Irregularities In Allocating Liquor Licences

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sought a report from Chief Secretary on allegations of cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms in award of liquor licences, sources said on Monday.

The report has been sought within 15 days following a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and prominent citizens, they said while refusing to divulge the name of the organisation.

"The Lt Governor has forwarded a complaint by an eminent organisation of jurists, lawyers and eminent citizens, prima facie establishing grave irregularities in award of liquor licences, to the Chief Secretary for verification and enquiry, and asked him submit a report to him and the chief minister within a fortnight," a source said.

"The complaint that alleges cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favoring blacklisted firms, brings out that the same was done in deliberate and premeditated violation of the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG will take appropriate action as per law on the basis of the report," he added.

The LG had last week recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities related to the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

