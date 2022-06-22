LGBTQ+ Community Perform Yoga With PM Modi, Feel 'honoured & Accepted'

In an uplifting display of inclusivity during the LGBTQ Pride Month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed the 8th International Day of Yoga by attending an event that included the transgender community, people with special needs, as well as the orphans. Reportedly, at least 15 transgenders participated in the yoga event for the first time which was held on Tuesday in Karnataka's Mysuru. LGBTQ+ community expressed hope that the ruling government may roll out favoured policies that will help them get accepted in their self-identified gender in the society.

'Our enthusiasm is high..' LGBTQ+ trans woman

Speaking about the historical milestone, Pranati Prakash, a transgender person told ANI, "Today our enthusiasm is high. We never thought that we will perform yoga with PM Modi.” She furthermore added, “People look down upon us. We are glad to be invited to the yoga event with the Prime Minister. For this, we practised yoga for the last 15 days. We were also given training. After which 15 transgenders were selected for the event.”

Prakash stressed that Mysore city earlier hosted more than two thousand LGBTQ+ community members. But they have migrated to several other cities such as Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Hyderabad due to lack of opportunities, taboo, and unemployment. Although happy about being accepted at the Yoga day event, Prakash said that she believes the community will be participating in more such programs in the coming years. She appreciated Prime Minister’s approach and called the moment for all citizens with different sexual orientation or gender dysphoria, as encouraging.

Another trans woman, Nisha, who also participated in the event said, "It's a different day for us.” Furthermore she elaborated that during the COVID-19 pandemic wave, the trans and LGBTQ+ community witnessed financial challenges. “That time, we were provided free rations through PM Modi's free ration scheme. We have defeated COVID with the free vaccines arranged by PM Modi. Today, we feel honoured to be invited to a program of this stature,” she stressed.

200 people with special needs and100 children from foster care who were permitted to attend the event hailed the inclusion, and equality, particularly cherishing the possibility of the first time. "I am very happy to witness a historic day like this,” Anjesh with special needs, who participated in the yoga event, said. "It is a matter of pride to do yoga with PM Modi. Millions of people have won the war against COVID with yoga. Therefore, everyone should definitely do yoga,” Ratna who grew up under foster parental care, emphasised.

At the event, the prime minister categorically stressed on the changing dynamics of the nations since 75 years of independence. Art of Yoga, an internationally respected practice that originated in India has served as an inspiration to billions, the Prime minister stressed. The Yoga Day observed worldwide demonstrated the "Amrit spirit of India” said PM. It sheds light on the energy of India's freedom struggle, he added. ”Mass Yoga demonstrations are being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country which have been witness to the glorious history of India and have been the centre of cultural energy,” said Prime Minister Modi.