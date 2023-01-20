'Liberal Democracies Are Doomed Without India': Gurumurthy Explains At Republic Dialogues

Republic Media Network on Friday organised the Dialogues Summit and it brought together a number of economic professionals to provide keynote addresses. Among the distinguished panel of experts, well-known thinker and Editor of Thuglak S Gurumurthy spoke on the emergence of India as an important democratic alternative to the world. He said that if India doesn't stand with the "liberal democracies then there will be no liberal democracy in the world".

Speaking at the Republic Dialogues Summit on India's importance in geopolitics, S Gurumurthy said, "We have a traditional ally in Russia. We have a strategic ally in the US. The US can’t give us up. You know why? The liberal democracy in the world is 13% of the world's population. More than half the world is in autocracy. If we don’t stand with liberal democracies, there will be no liberal democracy in the world."

'India is a civilisational democracy': S Gurumurthy

Slamming the western liberal democracies, the Editor of Thuglak, said, "These guys were rating Indian democracy (saying) 'it's not liberal'. Now they are saying ‘Come on, you are part of us.’. Why?"

Stating that India is not a "liberal democracy", Gurumurthy said, "We should not be a liberal democracy. We are a civilisational democracy. We recognise all the constituents. There are caste-based parties, they are religion-based parties, and there are language-based parties. These all are completely anti-liberalism. But we recognise all of them. We have a functioning democracy. We are able to stick together, work together and grow together. It’s not a joke."

"India evolved because of its civilisational model. Mahatma Gandhi mentions it. He told the British ‘How India remains one? It remains one because of its civilisational values'... The greatest unifier of India was Adi Shankara. Do we understand all this? This cannot happen by the army or state power. It’s an evolution. That’s why every time when the West thought India would collapse, it never obliged them. It has shaken the west," he added.

'India is now a very important factor'

He further called India "the largest powerful country in terms of geography, in terms of technology and every other thing which the world values today. We are now a very important factor."

Gurumurthy further said, "India is the only democratic alternative to the world", adding "If India is not there with the democratic countries, I can tell you that democratic countries will be reduced to mere islands. They might see an atomic bomb. What will you do? Your geopolitical reach and influence will not be there. You need India."