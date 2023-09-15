'Liberty was Ram Jethmalani's compelling, enduring passion', asserts Mahesh Jethmalani

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP addressed the opening remarks of the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series on Republic TV. He recalled that the lecture series began in the year 2020 amid the COVID pandemic, due to which the series was held virtually. Stating that this is the first time the fourth edition is being broadcasted physically as well as virtually, Mahesh Jethamalani hoped that it would continue in this hybrid format. He expressed gratitude to the Republic and all the print, electronic and digital media for telecasting the series.



Mahesh Jethmalani stated that the presence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud would have warmed his father Ram Jethmalani's heart as the friendship between him and CJI's parents dates back to post-partition when he had joined the BAR.

He further welcomed the guests of honour Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani. Speaking on the panel of the keynote speakers, he asserted that they have been carefully curated. "All of them through their actions speeches, judgements arguments have been passionate crusaders for our constitutional right and have done their utmost to ensure that the flame of the liberty of the country burns brightly".

Remembering the legal icon Ram Jethmalani, the BJP MP stated, "Throughout his career, both legal and political, my late father had many glorious moments and to be objective, some imminently forgettable moments as well. But all things considered, if I have to pick his finest hour, it would be the relentless battle he fought both inside and outside the courts. Liberty was his compelling and enduring passion and he was eternally vigilant about it," he said.

About Ram Jethmalani

Year 2023 marks the birth centenary of legal beagle Ram Jethmalani, whose invincible spirit and legal acumen continue to inspire generations. Not only celebrated for his legal knowledge, Ram Jethmalani was also known for his fearlessness in taking on complex and controversial cases. Jethmalani's career was marked by his fearlessness in taking on high-profile cases, including the Nanavati case, and representing politicians like Bal Thackeray. He was known for his sharp wit and ability to argue any case with conviction.

Born on September 14, 1923, in Shikarpur, Sindh (now in Pakistan), Jethmalani's legal journey began at a young age. He completed his law degree at the age of 17 and began practising law in Karachi. In 1947, following the partition of India, he relocated to Mumbai and started his legal practice anew.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, we commemorate the eternal heritage of Ram Jethmalani. His principles and outlook impacted thousands of lives and his triumphs in the legal community still encourage aspiring lawyers. He serves as a reminder of the significance of valiantly upholding justice and defending the rule of law.