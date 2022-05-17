LIC's Market Debut Today; Likely To Be Listed Below Issue Price At Rs 949

The grey market data on Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) suggests that its shares are likely to be listed on the stock market below the issue price at around Rs 949.

As the LIC shares were quoted at prices a little lower than the issue price in the grey market where at one point it even reached the par listing, the shares are expected to be listed around the issue price of 949 or thereabouts. The grey market was showing prices at a discount of Rs 15 to 20 per share. The grey market is an unofficial market where the data is used for trend prediction. Even before the IPO opened for public subscription, LIC attained a peak in the grey market of Rs 95 per share, however, the recent volatility in the markets washed away the grey market premium for LIC.

LIC IPO

The IPO, which opened for public subscription on May 4 and closed on May 9 has been subscribed 2.5 times. During the period, LIC shares attracted a premium in the range of Rs 8 to 12 per share in the grey market. The data from the grey market indicates the shares will get listed at Rs 15 to 20 below the issue price, still at a profit for the policyholders and employees as they were provided with the shares at discounts.

LIC, the country's largest life insurance company had fixed its price band for the Initial Public Offer (IPO) at Rs 902 to Rs 949 per equity share. As the IPO has achieved a full subscription, the issue price will be fixed at Rs 949. The policyholders have been given a discount of Rs 60 per equity share while the investors and the policyholders have been offered a discount of Rs 45 per share.

The policyholders led the subscription with 6.12 times and bids worth Rs 12,034 crore followed by the employees' portion which was subscribed 4.4 times and the retail investor's portion got 2 times the subscription.

Addressing a press conference, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the success of the issue reflects the strength of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "LIC IPO has met with tremendous success from all categories of investors. At the close of subscription on May 9, the issue was oversubscribed nearly 3 times, with policyholders' portion receiving the maximum bids at a little over 6 times," Pandey said.

LIC IPO in numbers

Price band: 902 to Rs 949 per equity share

Issue subscribed: 2.95 times

Govt raises: 21000 crore

Bids worth: 43,933 crore

Policyholders subscribed: 6.12 times

Employees: 4.4 times

Retail investors: 2 times

Image: PTI