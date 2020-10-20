Licypriya Kangujam: All About The 9-year-old Activist Who Was ‘detained’ By Delhi Police

Amid deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region, a 9-year-old environmental activist from Manipur protested outside Parliament House in New Delhi on October 18. Licypriya Kangujam, the climate-change activist, protested along with fellow 12-year-old activist Aarav Seth. In a series of tweets, Kangujam said that the Delhi police “detained” them for a brief period and dropped them at Jantar Mantar without any conditions.

We were simply protest on the road sides because of the inaction of our leaders on the ongoing #DelhiAirPollutionCrisis. Now released us at Jantar Mantar. Initially they tried to took me with @AaravSeth888 to Parliament Street Police Station. pic.twitter.com/u8TJmZPzYu — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) October 18, 2020

Licypriya Kangujam is one of the young climate activists actively campaigning for tangible climate action and has led from the front to strengthen the movement. She addressed the world leaders in Mongolia at a United Nations event on July 4, 2018, and started the movement called 'Child Movement’.

'Greta of India'

Kangujam had said that attending the conference in Mongolia was a life-changing event for her, adding that she started her organisation to call out leaders to take urgent and necessary actions for saving the planet and everyone’s future. Often referred to as ‘Greta of India’, a term frequently objected by the activist, Kangujam says she has her own identity even if they have the same goal.

She has received the honorary Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Children's Award, World Children Peace Prize and India Peace Prize. In March, Kangujam turned down an honour bestowed upon many women under the 'SheInspiresUs' campaign for Women's' Day. The activist thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding her inspiring but turned down the honour, saying he doesn't "listen" to her voice.

Kangujam also protested outside the official residence of Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, demanding postponement of JEE and NEET examinations. Recently, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar took a firm stand on climate conservation by collaborating with Kangujam. She launched the 'Climate Warriors' initiative to mobilize citizens for contributing to the protection of the environment.

