'Lies Will Commit Suicide, Not Me': Arnab Goswami Fires Back As Maha Minister Reveals Plot

With Republic Media Network's sting on Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik exposing the devious and vicious plot against Arnab Goswami, the network's Editor-in-Chief has declared 'lies will commit suicide, not me', firing directly back at what the sting put forth.

Arnab said that the sting has proved the conspiracy and has shown the plotters' intent, adding that it is shocking to hear such a statement from a minister and that it proves the plot of the Maharashtra government against the Republic Media Network. This sting comes days after another on-camera expose from inside the Congress Mumbai headquarters revealed that a team has been constituted at the highest echelons of the Maharashtra government with the sole purpose of targeting Republic. Arnab lashed out at the audacity of the minister to predict something as grave as 'suicide' for him and added that he will fight and raise his voice against those harassing the network.

Arnab said, "I want to ask the Maharashtra government’s one question today. I have caught you red-handed. Maharashtra’s senior minister and Sharad Pawar’s right-hand man has said that I will be trapped not once or twice but four times he said that he will be trapped in the TRP case. But he doesn’t have any proof. Therefore, it is clear this is not an investigation, it is a conspiracy. This is what we call fixing; they are fixing this case against me and have conspired to trap me."

WATCH | 'Arnab Goswami Fasega': Top Maharashtra Minister Reveals Vicious Plot In Republic's Sting

"I am stating this since the beginning, since October 8, this is a false case and they are conspiring against me. Logically understand this, a minister of minority affairs, how does he know that I will be trapped? This is not a credible investigation, this is a political conspiracy. They are saying that I will be trapped and then I will commit suicide. They are saying that the Editor-in-Chief of the country’s number one network will be trapped and then he will commit suicide."

Hitting back at the Maharashtra Minister's on-cam submissions, he said, "Why are you giving analysis of my psychological conditions? Who is writing this script for you, is it written by Bollywood Badshah or a Dubai-based bhai? He could have rejected my claims and said that he believes that TRP case is real and that he rejects Arnab’s stance. But the use of words by him was that ‘I will be trapped and I will commit suicide.’ This is not an innocent comment by them, I want to ask if that is how they pressurized SSR. Why do you comment on suicide so much, you said the same in SSR case. I want to tell you Nawab Malik that I will not commit suicide, your lies will. Look at yourself and think what a comment you have made."

"Later they will say that these people are depressed and therefore they commit suicide, Bollywood people will see that he was unable to handle. They are unable to understand what type of people we are. We have made this network after a lot of hard work. I want to tell the Courts that this is not an investigation," Arnab said, declaring, "I will not stop till the time I don't defeat their malicious intent... My family members serve in the forces, we fight for a New India."

#TargetArnabPlot | Arnab Goswami is #LIVE on Republic after the plot to target him gets completely exposed in a sting operation on a top Maharashtra minister; Fire in your support and watch him on-air here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/j9tB0RilYl — Republic (@republic) October 21, 2020

'Arnab will be trapped': Nawab Malik

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, another sting operation inside the Congress Mumbai HQ revealed that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

"Strategy is that he (Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami) would have to be locked up. This is sure. Nobody on the planet can save him from being banned. There is a team that has been assigned by Uddhav Ji. They have been told that 'you will just be involved in this and nothing else'. He (Arnab) should understand what he speaks," the Congress spokesman said. He goes on to state that "the team has already started its job." and more issues just like the 'TRP scam' will come out in two days.