Lieutenant General Jai Singh Nain Relinquishes Command Of Southern Army

Pune: Lieutenant General JS Nain relinquished the command of the Southern Army on Monday, an official said.

In a solemn ceremony on his departure, the Army Commander paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in Pune, a defence release stated.

The General Officer is superannuating after nearly 40 years of glorious and chequered service. He was commissioned in June 1983 into the Dogra Regiment.

During his distinguished military career, he commanded an infantry division responsible for dominating the Line of Control in north Kashmir and a strategically important corps on the western front.

Lt Gen Nain tenanted varied prestigious staff appointments including the Military Secretary's Branch at Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), a Military Observer at the United Nations Mission in Iraq and Kuwait and as Chief of Staff of two operationally active Commands ie; Headquarters Northern and Eastern Command.

Lt Gen Nain took over the reins of the Southern Command as its General Officer Commanding in Chief on February 1, 2021. He was committed to ensuring the operational preparedness of the Southern Command through various training events, exercise with troops and multi-agency exercises.

The Combined Commander's Conference attended by the Prime Minister and Army Commander's Standing Committee for Defence were some of the important events during his tenure. The recently concluded Defence Expo 2022 was also conducted flawlessly under his command.

In his farewell address, the Army Commander complimented and expressed gratitude to all ranks of the formation and exhorted them to continue the good work in the finest traditions of the Indian Army.