Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff on December 30 succeeding General Bipin Rawat whose three-year tenure as COAS which comes to an end on the same day. Lieutenant General Naravane was the Vice Chief of Army Staff, the second in command to General Bipin Singh Rawat.

With Naravane's appointment, all the three services Chiefs including Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy. Lieutenant General Naravane will officially assume the office of COAS on 31 December 2019, followed by the ceremonial function in the honour of the CAOS on 1st January 2019.

About Lt Gen Manoj Naravane

A Sikh Light Infantry officer, Lt Gen Naravane was the Chief of the Eastern Command in Kolkata prior to moving to Delhi and was the brain behind the recently conducted major exercises along the eastern border. Commissioned into 7th Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, Lt Gen Naravane has vast experience in Counter-Insurgency Operations in Kashmir and Northeast India. He commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and was the Inspector General of Assam Rifles as a Major General.

Lt General Naravane's appointment comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan with the terror-sponsoring neighbourhood has resorted to increasing ceasefire violations.

