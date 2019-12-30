Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane To Take Over As 28th COAS On Dec 31

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat whose three-year tenure as COAS will come to an end on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Naravane is presently the Vice Chief of Army Staff, the second in command to General Bipin Singh Rawat.

With Naravane's appointment, all the three services Chiefs including Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy.

Lieutenant General Naravane will officially assume the office of COAS on 31 December 2019, followed by the ceremonial function in the honour of the CAOS on 1st January 2019.

About Lt Gen Manoj Naravane

A Sikh Light Infantry officer, Lt Gen Naravane was the Chief of the Eastern Command in Kolkata prior to moving to Delhi and was the brain behind the recently conducted major exercises along the eastern border. Commissioned into 7th Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, Lt Gen Naravane has vast experience in Counter-Insurgency Operations in Kashmir and Northeast India. He commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and was the Inspector General of Assam Rifles as a Major General.

Lt General Naravane's appointment comes amid high tensions between India and Pakistan with the terror-sponsoring neighbourhood has resorted to increasing ceasefire violations.

Chief of Defence Staff

The current Chief of Army Staff will end his tenure on Tuesday and will take charge as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) with the ceremonial event to begin at 8 AM on Wednesday. The CDS will be a single-point advisor to the government on all military matters. The CDS will focus on better utilization of funds and more efficiency when it comes to procurement as well as better synergy among the three armed forces Army, Navy and Air Force. Newly formed Cyber and Space is also expected to be under the office of the CDS.

