Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra Takes Over As Commander Of Strike 1 Corps

Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) Lieutenant General Sanjay Mitra on Friday took over as the Commander of the prestigious Strike 1 Corps, a defence spokesperson said.

He succeeds Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi.

Lt Gen Mitra is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

He graduated from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has attended the higher command course at National Defence College, Delhi and other basic courses of the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

In his career spanning 34 years, Lt Gen Mitra has commanded an Infantry Battalion, an Infantry Brigade and an Infantry Division, all of them along the Line of Control (LoC) in northern Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

He has held multiple instructional and staff appointments, including that of instructor at Commando School, Belgaum; squadron commander in National Security Guard; and Colonel General, Staff, Faculty of Studies, Army War College.

He was posted as the chief instructor of the Army Wing at Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

Lt Gen Mitra has been awarded Chief of Army Staff and General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendation Cards twice, an apt recognition of his selfless and distinguished service, the spokesperson said.

He was also awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his contribution as a general officer commanding in eastern Ladakh.