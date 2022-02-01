Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Takes Charge As Chief Of Army's Northern Command

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi (AVSM) took over as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command - based in Udhampur. Lt Gen Dwivedi assumed the charge following the retirement of Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, a Kargil war veteran who served the Army for 40 years. Prior to being appointed Army Commander, Lt Gen Dwivedi served as the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff. Upon assuming charge of Northern Command, the General Officer paid tribute to Northern Command's brave hearts by laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial, Udhampur.

Later, the senior Army officer also extended his greetings to all ranks and pledged to continue the outstanding work started by his predecessors and all ranks of Northern Command. "Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed the command of #NorthernCommand today. In a solemn ceremony, #ArmyCommander paid tribute to #Bravehearts at #DhruvaWarMemorial #Udhampur [sic]," Indian Army tweeted.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into the Jammu And Kashmir Rifles Regiment and has served across a wide spectrum of terrain and operational profiles during the course of his 37-year service. He held several key Command, Staff, and Instructional appointments, and made significant contributions to the organisation.

Lt Gen Dwivedi - an alumnus of National Defence Academy

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi completed his schooling from Sainik School Rewa, before joining the National Defence Academy followed by the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun. He also attended the prestigious Defence Service Staff College, Army War College's Higher Command Course and the National Defence College equivalent course at United State Army War College. He also has the distinction of commanding his battalion in the Kashmir Valley, Assam Rifles Sector along the Indo-Myanmar Border, Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR, East). Later, the General Officer also went on to command Rising Star Corps based at Yol in Himachal Pradesh, as per a statement by the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also served in Somalia and Seychelles

It is significant to mention here that Lt Gen Dwivedi also served as a staff officer in an Armoured Brigade, the Directorate General of Military Operations, the Military Secretary Branch, and Divisional and Corps Headquarters. He was also posted as an instructor at the Indian Military Academy as well as the Army War College. The senior officer also served in Somalia and Seychelles on two separate occasions. The General Officer also held various positions in the Directorate General of Infantry, including the Director-General of the Infantry and fast-tracked weapon procurement cases, which resulted in significant and visible capability enhancement for the Army.

