Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha Calls For The Revival Of 'shrine Tourism' In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for the revival of ‘shrine tourism', saying that it can attract people from the rest of the country to the newly carved Union Territory. Manoj Sinha called for a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase the tourist influx at prominent religious places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Manoj Sinha visiting the shrine of Hazratbal situated on the northern bank of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Credit: Republic

“Every year, people from different parts of the country come here to pay obeisance at the Amarnath cave, if they can come to the cave then they can also come and visit Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief, and other prominent religious places,” said L-G Manoj Sinha during its visit to the revered shrine of Hazratbal situated on the northern bank of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

“Rishi, Sufi saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all. I welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development,” the L-G said.

The move will give a boost to spiritual tourism and a major fillip to the economic development and employment opportunities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government is expecting 15-20 per cent year-on-year growth in visitors visiting the Union Territory in the current year and has developed 75 new destinations to reduce footfalls to the most visited places, a top official in the Tourism department, Kashmir said. Basic infrastructure in these destinations has been created as the administration is focusing on maintaining the existing natural beauty of these new places, which will be sustainable and attract a huge number of visitors.

In 2022, Jammu and Kashmir received 1.88 crore tourists as a result of transformative policy initiatives with regard to basic infrastructural support and connectivity, along with an improved security situation in the Valley.

Shrines in Valley