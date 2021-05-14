'Life Is Unfair': COVID-19 Patient Swaying To 'Love You Zindagi' Song At Hospital Dies

The COVID-19 positive patient who gave hope and smiles to the world by listening to music at the hospital ward while battling the deadly virus has passed away. The doctor who posted the clip informed on Twitter that the patient succumbed to the virus after being in the emergency ward for several days. Soon after the video was shared, several people lauded her spirit as her courage gave people the 'last ounce of strength to fight back'.

“I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on May 13. In the tweet, the doctor said that she had received Remedesvir and plasmatherapy and hailed her courage to stay firm amid such grim times. "She is a strong girl with strong will power," the doctor wrote while informing that the girl had asked her to play some music.

Dr Langeh had on May 10 shared a medical update about the patient, saying, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

Earlier this week, Doctor Monika Langeh had shared a video of the woman on social media and said that 'she didn't get ICU bed' but doctors were 'managing her in the COVID emergency since last 10days'. Waving at the camera, swaying to the tunes of 'Love You Zindagi', the 30-year-old patient reflected strong will to keep living even as she is on NIV support. The video that gave the lesson to 'never lose the hope' received tremendous love on social media as it went viral soon after it was shared.

Sonu Sood mourns the loss

The death of the young COVID-19 patient who exuberated will to live and zeal to fight left the internet users devastated. Actor Sonu Sood also mourned her death. He said, "So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase."

So so sad, never ever she would have imagined that she won't be able to see her family again. Life is so unfair. So many lives which deserved to live are lost. No matter how normal our life becomes but we will never be able to come out of this phase. https://t.co/jZBQtiTD2l — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 13, 2021

Other than Sonu Sood, actor Suniel Shetty also reacted to the sad news and left a broken heart emoji. Several other internet users who had been 'hoping for her recovery' were left devastated by the tragic news. They celebrated the spirit of the young patient and offered condolences.

💔 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) May 13, 2021

Oh my God! Its cruelty-she didn’t deserve this. Instance like this shake faith but what can one do other than to pray for departed soul. video of her listening to song and waving her hand is before my eyes. GOD bless her soul and give strength to her family. ओम् शान्ति ओम्🙏🙏🙏 — Sumeet Bhasin (@sumeetbhasin) May 13, 2021

So heartbroken by this news. She was so optimistic and God knows how many people found that last ounce of strength to fight back just watching her.

She did not go silently into the dark. She ensured a light, a ray of hope stays for the rest. God Bless her soul.💔 — 'Big Daddy' Vin (@vinsinners) May 14, 2021

Don’t know what to say. I was visiting your profile again and again with the positivity that she will come out of this. Felt like someone I knew who was fighting bravely. Kabhi kabhi saari ummeeden khatm si ho jati hain. 💔 — Anupriya Singh Janwaar (@cricketwoman) May 13, 2021

😔heart-breaking. Hard to believe such a spirited young, girl couldn't make it. I'm so so sorry. — Neha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) May 13, 2021

I am very sorry to hear about this. She looked full of life, energy and confidence. Really anguished to see she loose her life. Death is showing no mercy. When will this stop. I am sad for her. My eyes are full of tears & heart paining.🙏🙏🙏 — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) May 13, 2021

Can't believe this..!! She appeared so positive and full of life in that video...Prayers for the departed soul....🙏



Have to admit... covid is lethal, very lethal.... — 🇮🇳sanjay (@puffin_pipe) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, India reported 3.43 lakh new cases of the novel coronavirus on May 13, and 4,000 people died due to the virus. The country’s caseload of 2,40,46,809 now includes 37,04,893 active cases. As many as 2,00,79,599 people have recovered while the death toll reached 2,62,317.