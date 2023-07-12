Life Mission Case: Kerala HC To Reconsider M Sivasankar's Interim Bail Plea

The Kerala High Court will once again consider the interim bail plea of M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to the chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Life Mission case.

The bench of Justice A Badharudeen will consider the plea of the tainted bureaucrat. Sivasankar has cited a lack of health and treatment requirements as the reason for the application for bail. Earlier the court had seen the health report of Sivasankar and found his contentions to be true. However, the Enforcement Directorate argued against it. The ED, in the court, stated that the last time Sivasankar was given bail, he went to resume office and continued to work there till his retirement.

Court rejects bail plea

Last month, Sivasankar appealed for bail in the bench of Justice Kauser Edapagath. He had appealed for bail citing that he was suffering from issues including chronic spine illness and a weak knee for which he appealed for urgent medical attention. However, the special court dismissed the bail plea citing ‘no element of emergency’ to release him on bail. The court orally stated, “We are solely looking at the question of whether there had been any medical emergency or not, we do not have to look at any other conditions.”

Later, on July 3, Justice Edappagath recused himself from hearing the bail petition of Sivasankar after Deputy Solicitor S Manu pointed out that the appeal cannot stand on his bench. Deputy Solicitor General submitted that the Supreme Court had granted Sivasankar liberty to approach only the special court for seeking interim bail in case of medical emergency only because the apex court was about to close for summer vacation. Subsequently, the High Court also ordered that the petition be posted before the judge who had earlier decided his bail pleas, after getting permission from the Chief Justice.

Matter to be heard in Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the matter is likely to come up in the Supreme Court today (July 12) as Sivasankar cited that he has been in jail for the last 5 months. When the matter came to the Apex court on July 7, the court adjourned it to July 12.

Sivasankar was arrested on February 14 in the case. He had appealed for bail in a special ED court in Kochi as well as in the High Court. All these appeals were rejected. Subsequently, he moved to the Supreme Court in April. The Supreme Court directed him to approach the High Court for interim bail.