Life Mission Case: Swapna Suresh Asked To Appear Again For CBI Questioning On July 21

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday quizzed Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh in connection to the Life Mission case. She has been asked to appear again for questioning on July 21.

"It was regarding Life Mission. It was the first time I appeared before the CBI to answer regarding the life mission project. The questioning is not yet over it will continue on July 21," Swapna Suresh said.

The case pertains to the Life Mission project of the Kerala Government. The project was intended to construct houses for 140 families in Thrissur's Wadakkanchery through the Life Mission by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of the total granted Rs 18.50 crore by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate.

The remaining amount was to be used for building a health centre. UNITAC builders, who have the contract for the project, had alleged that the accused including Swapna Suresh had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project.

Last week, Suresh alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinaiyi Vijayan is "harassing" her as she is trying to bring up the truth of the Gold smuggling case. "Kerala CM, who is supposed to protect the public has put me to starvation now. He’s harassing me because I am trying to bring the truth out. He can’t just do things for his daughter. He has to consider all of us as daughters," she had said.

Swapna Suresh moves High Court, accuses police of harassment

On Friday, Swapna had approached Kerala High Court accusing Kerala Police of allegedly harassing her during interrogation and forcing her to share details of her section 164 statement.

She alleged that police threatened her that if she did not leave her job at HRDS and drop her lawyer they would arraign her as an accused in 770 cases registered across Kerala in wake of the agitation against the Chief Minister by Opposition parties. Later, she was later sacked by HRDS.

On July 5, 2020, gold worth Rs 14.82 crore was seized by Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from diplomatic baggage that was supposed to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala CM's Principal Secretary M Sivasankar was suspended and sacked from his post after a preliminary brobe confirmed that he had links with Swapna, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.