Life Mission Scandal: Kerala CM’s Former Principal Secy Sivasankar Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) detained former Principal Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, M Sivasankar in relation to the Life Mission scandal.

The ex-Principal Secretary was questioned by the ED in connection with the Life Mission project case for the past three days and was arrested at 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

Notably, homes are constructed for the homeless as part of the Kerala government's 'Life Mission programme.'

The failed mission

The project’s mission was to construct homes for 140 families in the state’s Thissur Wadakkanchery region by spending a total of Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 20 crore granted by the Red Crescent (a non-profit organization supporting humanitarian work) via the UAE consulate.

The construction contract which was given to UNITAC Builders further specified that a hospital would be built using the sum that was left over.

“All the accused had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project,” said UNITAC managing director Santhosh Eapen.

Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, the defendants in the case, accused Sivasankar of having participated in it. Sivasankar had also earlier been arrested in the Gold Smuggling case.