'Life Of Citizens At Risk By Failure To Implement Prohibition': Patna HC Raps Bihar Govt

In an embarrassment for the Bihar government, the Patna High Court observed that the lives of people are risked owing to its failure to implement prohibition. Hearing a petition of an accused under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, who sought confirmation of his provisional bail, a single-judge bench of Justice Purnendu Singh urged the Chief Justice to institute a PIL on this issue for the larger public interest. In his 20-page order on October 12, Justice Singh detailed the factors for the non-implementation of the aforesaid law in its true spirit.

To begin with, he flagged the smuggling of liquor from outside the state and neighbouring states like Nepal. According to him, the police and other officials purposely don't provide evidence with regard to various smugglers and syndicate operators. He also emphasised that they also do not get arrested because of the loopholes of the law and the manner in which investigation of the excise offence is carried on. Moreover, he stated that hiring minors has become a new way of smuggling liquor in a dry state as they are released within months.

The Patna HC noted, "The prohibition has, in fact, given rise to unauthorized trade of liquor and other contraband items. Liquor is freely available. The draconian provision has become handy for the police, who are in tandem with the smugglers. Innovative ideas to hoodwink law enforcing agency have evolved to carry and deliver the contraband". In a strong indictment of the state machinery, it pointed out that the police submits charge sheet against poor drivers, cleaners, labourers and those who don't have any connection with the offence instead of the smugglers or gang operators.

It elaborated, "Not only the police official, excise official, but also officers of the State Tax department and the transport department love liquor ban, for them, it means big money. The number of cases registered is few against the kingpin/syndicate operators in comparison to the magnitude of the cases registered against the poor who consume liquor and those poor people who are engaged by them. The life of majority of the poor section of the State who are facing wrath of the Act are daily wagers who are the only earning member of their family."

'Life of people put at great risk'

The HC, in its order, urged the Nitish Kumar-led government to take appropriate legal and disciplinary action against officials of the concerned district under whose watch illicit trade of liquor is being carried out. Moreover, Justice Singh stressed that prohibition has pushed the consumption of cheaper hooch and drugs thus escalating the problems related to alcoholism. He mentioned that a majority of the citizens between the age group of 18 to 35 years are addicted to liquor. The court also expressed concern at the alarming surge in the cases related to drugs in Bihar after 2015.