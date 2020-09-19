BJP's Vishvas Sarang Calls For Lifetime Ban On Bollywood Stars Who Fail Dope Test

Amid the debate over the Bollywood drug nexus, BJP's Vishvas Sarang on Saturday called for a lifetime ban on Bollywood stars who fail the dope test. This statement from Sarang is in reference to a party that had allegedly taken place where Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities were present. A video had emerged from the party over which a debate on drugs was triggered.

Speaking to Republic TV, Sarang reiterated the need for a dope test for celebrities before the shoot of a film. He added the video that surfaced from Karan Johar's party shows that many film stars consume drugs.

"There is a law against drugs in this country but we see that many big drug addicts are getting away with it. The video shown by Republic, shows that many film celebrities use drugs. The truth should come out and the action should be taken against them. I have said this earlier also that there should be a dope test before the shooting of the film and if anyone is found guilty, there should be a lifetime ban on them," said Sarang.

Further exuding confidence in NCB's probe, Sarang said, "NCB will go to the roots of this and there should be a fair probe."

Majinder Sirsa files complaint

Meanwhile, SAD leader Majinder Sirsa on Tuesday evening met Rakesh Asthana in his office located in New Delhi, and registered a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and others for 'consumption, possession and allowing a premise to be used for commission of offences, cognizable in nature under chapter 4 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.' The complaint states, 'the video of the party is glaring evidence about the incident of illicit drug traffic and abuse by persons belonging to the Indian film industry.' Earlier in 2019, Sirsa had filed a complaint with Mumbai Police.

Viral Video from Karan Johar's party

In July last year, Karan Johar had hosted a Saturday night party, a video of which went viral. Those seen in the clip were Deepika, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji, and Ranbir Kapoor.

The video which was being recorded by Karan Johar began with Deepika posing with director Shakun Batra (Kapoor and Sons fame), followed by Malaika's wink, to Karan zooming on Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor who is seen talking to Shahid Kapoor. Karan's camera then focuses on Varun Dhawan who is busy chatting with Zoya Akhtar. The camera then shifts to Vicky Kaushal who instantly rubs his nose and Karan pans the camera to director Ayan Mukerji who is seen hiding something behind him. The video ends with Ranbir Kapoor asking 'What is Karan recording' and Mira Rajput waving at the camera. The topic of what is visible either on or below the table had become a matter of some debate, with some opining that it was the mere reflection of light whereas others claimed it appeared to be a pattern of a white substance.

