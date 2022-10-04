Lift Ban On Green Crackers For Dussehra Celebrations: VHP's Delhi Unit To AAP Govt

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Delhi unit on Tuesday asked the city government to lift the ban on green crackers for Dussehra celebrations. Due to the ban on firecrackers, there have been "difficulties" in holding Ravana effigy burning programmes, the organisation said in a statement.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a ban on green crackers in Delhi as well. Green crackers do not cause pollution, it only makes sound. Because of the ban on green crackers, it is getting difficult to organise at least five effigy burning events," it said. The ban on green crackers has "hurt their religious sentiments", it said.

"Ramlila is being organised in full fervour after two years of the pandemic and restrictions. Large number of people have been visiting the Ramlila events and a huge crowd is also expected for the Ravana effigy burning programme," the statement said.

The Delhi government has banned the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the capital till January 1, 2023.