Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' Performs Aerobatic Display At Aero India 2023 | WATCH

The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand" displayed its aerobatic capabilities in the sky of Bengaluru on Monday at the inaugural 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023.

After the Sukhoi-30 planes gave a fascinating performance at Aero India 2023, the indigenously developed LCH Prachand, one of the most powerful combat helicopters in the world, rose to the sky with the audience looking at it in amazement. Showcasing the swift movements and aerobatic capabilities of Prachand, the display was performed by Indian Air Force's Wing Commander SP John and Group Captain Rajiv Dubey.

Performing the jaw-dropping manoeuvre in the air, the LCH Prachand concluded the display with an "extreme Tail-up" display.

Notably, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The theme of the 5-day Aero India 2023 show is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”, focusing on displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, thus taking forward the motive of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

LCH Prachand

Inducted into the Indian Air Force on October 3, 2022, Prachand is based on LCH's multi-role, light-attack, utility helicopter, HAL Dhruv. LCH Prachand's primary role is to serve as air defence. Furthermore, the rotorcraft is capable of performing traditional combat helicopter roles including Suppression of Enemy Air Defense (SEAD) and anti-infantry and anti-tank operations.

LCH Prachand's glass cockpit comes equipped with an Integrated Avionics and Display System (IADS) along with extensive electronic warfare gear. This gear includes a radar warning receiver (RWR), a missile approach warning (MAW), and a system laser warning receiver (LWR).

In addition to these, the indigenous LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 meters with a considerable load of weapons and fuel. The LCH has two pods of 12-12 rockets of 70 mm each. Also, it has a maximum take-off weight of 5.8 tonnes. It can fly with a maximum speed of 268 kilometres per hour with a range of 550 kilometres.