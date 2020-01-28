Light Drone Recovered Near International Border In Jammu; Probe By BSF Underway

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday night found a drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said. The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said. The investigation to ascertain the owner of the drone is still underway.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, N S Jamwal told PTI that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera. "We are investigating it," he said. The drone was spotted by a local who brought it to the nearby BSF camp, however, they have ruled out the possibility of any sabotage as the drone was without a camera, payload.

Drones spotted

On January 14, BSF personnel spotted a drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur district and opened fire to bring it down, officials. The drone was sighted in Tendiwala village near the Shameke border post on Monday night, they said. The drone was spotted twice following which BSF personnel from the 136th Battalion opened fire at it to bring it down, the officials said here.

Similarly, on January 18, a drone-like object was spotted flying over a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Chhattisgarh's naxal-affected Sukma district, an official said. Similar light-emitting objects had been spotted flying near camps of CRPF in the district thrice in October last year. A drone-like object was sighted for about 15 minutes in the sky over the Puswada camp of the CRPF on the highly-sensitive Dornapal-Jagargunda axis on Friday night, Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha told PTI.

"We launched our UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle or drone) to track its movement. However, the light of the suspected drone went off and it disappeared," he added. The object was similar to those seen flying over security forces' camps in Kistaram and Pallodi area of the district in October, the SP said. The objective was to show their strength to the cadres and motivate them, the official added. Flying drones over camps could also be intended to create a "psychological pressure" on the security forces, he said.

