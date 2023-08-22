Light Rain Expected In Delhi; Minimum Temp Settles At 29 Deg C

Light rain is expected in Delhi on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 29 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am stood at 76 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the maximum temperature settled at around 38.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain later in the day.

Delhi has recorded above normal rainfall in the last four months and the cumulative precipitation this year so far has already equalled the yearly quota of 774 mm.

However, August has recorded a large deficit with the total rainfall this month being 85 per cent less than normal.