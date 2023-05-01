Light Rain Hit Parts Of Delhi, Mercury Down To 28.7 Deg C

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature to 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015, the India Meteorological Department said.

The city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius on April 4, 2015.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 0.3 mm of rainfall. Palam and Lodhi Road observatories recorded traces of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity oscillated between 71 and 56 per cent.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with very light rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds (wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

On Saturday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi experienced cooler temperatures in April compared to the intense heat it faced in the month last year, with frequent western disturbances leading to more rainfall and below-normal average maximum temperature.

The city recorded an average maximum temperature of 35.32 degrees Celsius in April, equal to that logged in the month in 2020, and the lowest since 2015 (34.5 degrees Celsius), according to IMD data.

On average, the city logs a maximum temperature of 36.5 degrees Celsius in April.

At the beginning of April, the IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures in most parts of the country barring some parts of northwest India.