Light rain in some parts of Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) The minimum temperature across Kashmir improved as many parts of the valley received light rains, even as the MeT Office has forecast light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places, officials said on Sunday.

The night temperature improved across Kashmir and settled above the freezing point at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius – up over four degrees from the previous night's minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius, up from minus 9.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, over seven degrees up from minus 11.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of 1.2 degree Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of 0.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of the valley, including areas in the plains, received light rainfall as the Meteorological Department has forecast light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places on Sunday and light rain or snow at isolated places over two days from Monday.

There is a possibility of fairly widespread spell of rain or snow on Tuesday, it said.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began after the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period –- ended on January 31.

Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year, is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall.

However, the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period.

After the end of 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh. PTI SSB DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)