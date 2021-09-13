Light To Moderate Rains In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the MeT Department in Lucknow said.

Ghazipur, Varanasi, Kannauj, Ballia, Allahabad, Mainpuri, Badaun, Lalitpur and Barabanki witnessed rainfall, it said.

According to the Central Water Commission, Rapti and Ghaghra rivers were flowing close to the danger mark at Ayodhya, Elgin Bridge, Balrampur, Turtipar, Bansi and Ballia.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Basti at 37.0 degrees celsius, while the lowest temperature was recorded in Varanasi and Meerut at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has forecast rains at many places over the state on September 15 and 16.

