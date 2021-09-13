Lightning Strike Kills 1, Injures 4 In UP

One person was killed and four others injured after a bolt of lightning struck them when they were fishing in a pond in Bhadohi on Monday, police said.

In the incident that took place in the Suryawa police station area, two of the critically injured people were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

Ten people had gathered near a pond in Ghamhapur Khyonkhar village for fishing when lightning strike happened amid heavy rains, killing Ram Kailash Bind (35) on the spot, police station in-charge Jai Prakash Yadav said.

Two others were scorched and seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital while two men, who were at a little distance, received minor injuries.

All the victims are residents of Bhodohi, he added.